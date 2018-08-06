ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Entertainment is continuing its turnaround in attendance and revenue, with both jumping in the second quarter, the company said Monday.

Attendance was up almost 5 percent to 6.4 million visitors at the Orlando-based company's theme parks, it said. That's about 300,000 more than in the second quarter of 2017. Revenue also rose almost 5 percent to $392 million.

Much of that growth was attributed to double-digit increases in season-pass sales and in-park spending by visitors, SeaWorld executives said during an earnings call Monday.

SeaWorld reported a profit of $23 million, after losing $176 million in last year's second quarter.

"We are seeing growth in attendance and revenue as a result of our new pricing strategies, enhanced communications activities and strong operational execution," interim CEO John Reilly said in a news release.

The company has also been cutting costs. SeaWorld said it reached its goal of cutting $40 million. Last year, the company eliminated 350 jobs at its corporate offices and parks in Orlando and San Diego.

SeaWorld plans to make an additional $50 million in cuts and is "actively working to find other opportunities where possible."

Since the release of the 2013 documentary "Blackfish," SeaWorld has seen declining attendance and revenue. In the years since, the company has shifted its priorities to wildlife conservation efforts and new attractions.

SeaWorld has opened several new attractions across its parks, including the Electric Ocean event and Ray Rush.

Infinity Falls, a water raft ride set for SeaWorld Orlando, is expected to open sometime this summer. Reilly said the company was "disappointed" with the late opening date but said Infinity Falls will be one of the best raft rides in the world.

Next spring, SeaWorld plans to open a Sesame Street-themed land, also in Orlando. The company also filed a permit last month for a project called "AQO Project 2019. The proposed water attraction would be located at Aquatica Orlando, on the south side of the water park.

On Monday, SeaWorld also announced it has reached a tentative settlement with the SEC over allegations the company misled investors about the impact "Blackfish" had on park attendance and revenue.

As part of the proposed $4 million settlement, SeaWorld will not admit to or deny any charges.