ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando will keep on celebrating beer with a new festival set for November.
The festival will feature more than 100 beers of draft from breweries across Florida, plus a few other domestic and international selections. Specialty foods designed to pair with the brews will also sold.
Adventurous guests can also can try a variety of beers in several sampling packages.
The craft beer festival will be held during the first two weekends of November.
The festival follows in the park's free beer promotion, going on all summer through Sept. 2. Guests 21 and older can enjoy two 7-ounce beers per visit at Mama's Pretzel Kitchen.
