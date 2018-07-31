ORLANDO, Fla. -- The menus for the 2018 edition of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival have been revealed.

Festival will run Aug. 30 through Nov. 12

More than 30 global marketplaces

New this year, Taste Track

The event, which runs from Aug. 30 – Nov. 12, will feature more than 30 marketplaces.

New this year is the Taste Track marketplace, which will serve up specialty croissant doughnuts.

It joins returning favorites like Flavors from Fire and Hops & Barley Marketplace, which have added new items to their menus.

Access to the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival is included with regular theme park admission. However, food and beverages are an additional cost.

For more information about the festival, click here.

Check out the full menus below:

Active Eats

Food:

Loaded Mac ‘n' Cheese with Nueske's® Pepper Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers and Green Onions (KA)

Spice-crusted Verlasso® Salmon with Warm Lentil Power Salad, Crushed Avocado and Sherry Vinegar (GF)

Active Eats Energy Bar Bites: a mixture of Chocolate, Nuts, Dried Fruit and Dates (V) (KA)

Beverages:

M.I.A. Beer Company HRD WTR Pineapple Coconut Hard Sparkling Water, Doral, FL

L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA

Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR

Africa

Food:

Berbere-style Beef Tenderloin Tips with Onions, Jalapeños, Tomato and Pap (GF)

Spicy Ethiopian Red Lentil Stew with Vegan Yogurt and Quinoa (V)

Beverages:

Cederberg Chenin Blanc

Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz

Groot Constantia Pinotage

Wine Flight

The Almond Orchard hosted by Blue Diamond Almond Breeze

Food:

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Pulled Chicken, Toasted Blue Diamond Almonds and Parmesan Cheese served with Nut Thins® Crackers

Fire-roasted Tomato Hummus topped with Blue Diamond Lightly Salted Roasted Almonds and served with Blue Diamond Artisan Nut Thins® Multi-seeds Crackers

Banana Almond Soft-serve Sundae with Fresh Berries and Chocolate Almond Streusel (KA) (V)

Beverages:

Almond Breeze Strawberry Smoothie (Non-alcoholic) (KA)

Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne

Dom Pérignon Brut Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut Rosé Champagne

Australia

Food:

Grilled Sweet and Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with Pineapple, Pepper, Onion and Snap Peas (GF)

Grilled Lamb Chop with Mint Pesto and Potato Crunchies (GF)

Lamington: Yellow Cake Dipped in Chocolate and Shredded Coconut (V)

Beverages:

Coopers Brewery Original Pale Ale

Hope Estate “Wollombi Brook” Semillon, Hunter Valley

Franklin Tate Estates Chardonnay, Margaret River

Yangarra Shiraz, McLaren Vale

Wine Flight

Belgium

Food:

Beer-braised Beef served with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes

Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache and Whipped Cream (V) (KA)

Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream (V) (KA)

Beverages:

Leffe Blonde Belgian Pale Ale (Flight)

St. Bernardus Witbier (Flight)

St. Bernardus Abt 12 (Flight)

Stella Artois Hard Cider

Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Beer Flight

Brazil

Food:

Moqueca: Brazilian Seafood Stew featuring Scallops, Shrimp and White Fish with Coconut-lime Sauce and Steamed Rice

Crispy Pork Belly with Black Beans, Tomato and Onions (GF)

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (GF) (V) (KA)



Beverages:

M.I.A. Beer Company Barbossa Black Beer, Doral, FL

Casa Valduga Brut Rosé

Quinta do Crasto Duoro Red

Frozen Caipirinha featuring LeBlon Cachaça

Brewer's Collection

Beverages:

Radeberger Zwickel Pilsner (Unfiltered)

Hacker-Pschorr Hefe Weisse Naturtrüb

Schöfferhofer Hefeweizen Pomegranate Beer

Beer Flight

Canada

Food:

Canadian Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Soup served with a Pretzel Roll

Le Cellier Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce (GF)

Beverages:

Moosehead Radler: Lager infused with Grapefruit, Grape and Lemon Juices, New Brunswick

Château Des Charmes Equuleus Red Blend, St. David’s Bench

Château Des Charmes Vidal Icewine, Niagara-on-the-Lake

The Cheese Studio hosted by Boursin Cheese

Food:

Braised Beef Stroganoff with Tiny Egg Noodles, Wild Mushroom and Boursin Garlic with Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce (KA)

Cheese Trio: Profiterole topped with Boursin Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese and Orange Apricot Jam; Smoked Salmon Pinwheel with Boursin Shallot and Chive Cheese and Everything Seasoning; Strawberry Macaron with Boursin Pepper Cheese

Maple Bourbon Boursin Cheesecake with Maple Bourbon Cream, Caramel and Pecan Crunch (V)

Beverages:

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Blueberry Wine, St. Petersburg, FL

La Crema Pinot Gris, Monterey

Domaine Saint André de Figuière Rosé, Côtes de Provence

Alta Vista Estate Malbec, Mendoza

China

Food:

Xi’an Pancake with Beef

Chicken Dumplings with Chinese Slaw (KA)

Beijing Roasted Duck Bao Bun with Hoisin Sauce

Black Pepper Shrimp with Garlic Noodles



Beverages:

Mango Bubble Tea with Assam Black Tea and Milk (Non-alcoholic)

Jasmine Draft Beer

Happy Peach: Peach Liqueur and Dark Rum

Kung Fu Punch: Vodka and Triple Sec

Byejoe Punch: Chinese Bai Jiu Spirit, Lychee, Coconut and Pineapple Juice

Honeydew Bai Jiu Cocktail: Chinese Bai Jiu Spirit and Honeydew Syrup

The Chocolate Studio

Food:

Liquid Nitro Chocolate-Almond Truffle with Warm Whiskey-Caramel (GF) (KA)

Sweet Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart with Whipped Cream (V)

Beverages:

Twinings® Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea and Chocolate Shake (Non-alcoholic) (KA)

Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont

Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

Croft 10 Year Tawny

Twinings® Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Frozen Cocktail with Caramel Vodka

Coastal Eats

Food:

Lump Crab Cake with Napa Cabbage Slaw and Avocado-lemongrass Cream

Baked Shrimp Scampi Dip with Sourdough Baguette

Seared Scallops with Roasted Corn, Butterbean Succotash and Chili-chipotle Butter Sauce

Beverages:

A to Z Wineworks Pinot Gris, Oregon

ROCO Gravel Road Pinot Noir, Oregon

Craft Drafts

Beverages:

Central 28 Beer Company Waff-Ale, DeBary, FL (Flight 1)

Bold City Brewing 1901 Roasted Red Ale, Jacksonville, FL (Flight 1)

Florida Beer Company Passport Triple Chocolate Milk Stout, Cape Canaveral, FL (Flight 1)

First Magnitude Brewing Co. Lemongrass Saison, Gainesville, FL (Flight 2)

JDub’s Brewing Company Honeydew Melon Kölsch, Sarasota, FL (Flight 2)

Shipyard Brewing Company Monkey Fist IPA, Clearwater, FL (Flight 2)

Earth Eats

Food:

The Steakhouse Blended Burger: Blended Beef and Wild Mushroom Slider with Brie Cheese Fondue, Arugula, Truffle and Blue Cheese Potato Chip on a Brioche Bun

The IMPOSSIBLE™ Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and Spicy Asian Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (V)

Beverages:

Health-Ade Kombucha Pink Lady Apple

Health-Ade Kombucha Pomegranate

Health-Ade Kombucha Beet-Lime

Kombucha Flight

The Festival Center Wine Shop

Food:

Charcuterie Plate: Chefs Selection of Artisanal Meats and Accompaniments

La Bottega di BelGioioso® Cheese Plate: Crescenza-Stracchino®, CreamyGorg® Gorgonzola Dolce, and Artigiano® Vino Rosso Cheeses

Bloody Mary Seafood Cocktail: Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Olive Salad and Crisp Lettuce in a Bloody Mary Vinaigrette

Beverages:

Fess Parker Riesling, Santa Barbara County (White Flight)

MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot Gris, Russian River Valley (White Flight)

Silverado Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley (White Flight)

Silverado Vineyards Chardonnay, Carneros

Kurt Russell’s Gogi Wines “Goldie” Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills

MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley (Pinot Noir Flight)

Kurt Russell’s Gogi Wines “Birdie” Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills (Pinot Noir Fight)

Skywalker Vineyards Sommita Pinot Noir, Marin County (Pinot Noir Flight)

Silverado Vineyards Fantasia Sangiovese Blend, Napa Valley (Red Flight)

Chappellet Mountain Cuvée Bordeaux Blend, Napa Valley (Red Flight)

Fess Parker Rodney’s Vineyard Syrah, Santa Barbara County (Red Flight)

Frank Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

White Flight

Pinot Noir Flight

Red Flight

Flavors from Fire

Food:

Piggy Wings: Roasted Pork Wings with Korean BBQ Sauce and Sesame Seeds (KA)

Smoked Corned Beef with Warm Crispy Potatoes, Pickled Onions and Blonde Ale Beer Fondue featuring BelGioioso® Romano and American Grana Cheeses

Charred Chimichurri Skirt Steak on a Smoked Corn Cake with Pickled Vegetable Slaw and Cilantro Aïoli

Chocolate Picante: Dark Chocolate Mousse with Cayenne Pepper, Chili Powder and Mango

Beverages:

Orlando Brewery Smokin’ Blackwater Porter

Michael David Winery 7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel, Lodi

Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon

France

Food:

Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot Croissant with Garlic and Parsley

Carbonade de Boeuf, Purée de Pommes de Terre: Beer-braised Beef with Bacon, Onion and Mashed Potatoes

Crème Brûlée à la Confiture de Framboises: Crème Brûlée with House-made Raspberry Jam (V) (GF) (KA)

Beverages:

La Passion Martini Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron, Cranberry and Passion Fruit Juice

Chardonnay, Le Vieux Manoir

Cabernet Sauvignon, Village la Tourelle, Bordeaux

St-Germain Sparkling Kir: Sparkling Wine and St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Kronenbourg Blanc 1664 Pale Lager

Germany

Food:

Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham, Onions and Cheese (KA)

Roast Bratwurst in a Pretzel Roll (KA)

Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce (V) (KA)

Beverages:

Radeberger Zwickel Pilsner (Unfiltered)

Carl Graff Graacher Himmelreich Riesling Spätlese, Mosel (Flight)

J&H Selbach Bernkasteler Kurfürstlay Riesling Kabinett, Mosel (Flight)

Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Himmelreich Riesling Kabinett Halbtrocken, Mosel (Flight)

Villa Wolf Pinot Noir, Pfalz

Riesling Flight

Greece

Food:

Loaded Greek “Nachos”: Pita Chips, Meatless Sausage Crumbles and Vegan Tzatziki (V) (KA)

Taste of Greece: Chicken Souvlaki, Feta Cheese Dip with Warm Pita and Lamb Sausage with a Dill Tomato Ragu

Spanakopita: Greek Spinach Pie (V)

Bougatsa: Warm Phyllo Dough Strudel with Sweet Vanilla Custard, Lemon Honey Syrup and Cinnamon (V) (KA)

Beverages:

Domaine Skouras Moscofilero, Peloponnese

Domaine Sigalas Assyrtiko, Santorini

Argyros Atlantis Red Blend, Santorini

Wine Flight

Hawai'i

Food:

Kalua Pork Slider with Sweet and Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and Spicy Mayonnaise (KA)

Grilled Tuna Tataki with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Cucumbers and Wasabi Cream

Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and Spicy Mayonnaise

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts (V)

Beverages:

Maui Brewing Company Bikini Blonde Lager

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL

Mai Tai with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and DOLE Pineapple Juice

Hops & Barley

Food:

New England Lobster Roll: Warm Lobster with Fresh Herb Mayonnaise and Griddled Roll

New Brunswick Slider: Slow-braised Beef Brisket "Pot Roast Style" with Horseradish Cream and Crispy Fried Onions on a Potato Roll with Pickled Vegetables on the side

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake and Cream Cheese Icing (V) (KA)

Beverages:

North Coast Bewing Co. Blue Star Wheat, Fort Bragg, CA (Flight)

3 Daughters Brewing A Wake Coffee Blonde Ale, St. Petersburg, FL (Flight)

Heavy Seas AmeriCannon APA, Baltimore, MD (Flight)

Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider, Walden, NY

Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands

Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

Beer Flight

India

Food:

Warm Indian Bread with Pickled Garlic, Mango Salsa and Coriander Pesto Dips (V) (KA)

Madras Red Curry with Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Chickpeas and Basmati Rice (V) (GF)

Korma Chicken with Cucumber Tomato Salad, Almonds, Cashews and Warm Naan Bread

Beverages:

Mango Lassi (Non-alcoholic) (KA)

Godfather Lager

Sula Chenin Blanc, Nashik

Sula Shiraz, Nashik

Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Indian Cream Liqueur

Ireland

Food:

Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy

Warm Irish Cheddar Cheese and Stout Dip with Irish Brown Bread (V)

Warm Chocolate Pudding with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard

Beverages:

Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

Bunratty Meade Honey Wine

Guinness Baileys Shake

Islands of the Caribbean

Food:

Ropa Vieja Empanada with Tomato Aïoli (KA)

Jerk-spiced Chicken Lollipop with Roasted Sweet Plantain Salad and Mango Chutney Yogurt

Quesito: Puff Pastry with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Guava Sauce (V) (KA)

Beverages:

Red Stripe Lager

Caribbean White Sangria

Frozen Mojito

Italy

Food:

Fritto Misto: Crispy Shrimp, Zucchini and Sweet Potatoes with a Spicy Sauce

Pollo Alla Cacciatora: Braised Chicken Thigh, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Parmesan Polenta

Mezzi Rigatoni: Vodka Sauce, Crispy Pancetta and Parmesan Cheese (KA)

Cannoli: Cannoli filled with Sweet Ricotta, Chocolate and Candied Fruit (KA)

Beverages:

Moretti Lager

Moretti La Rossa Double Malt

Placido Pinot Grigio

Placido Chianti

Villa Sandi Prosecco

Montegrande Corbinello Spumante Dolce

Fior d’Arancio Montegrande Moscato

Frozen Margarita with Limoncello and Tequila

Japan

Food:

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed bun filled with Chicken, Vegetables and a Sweet Teriyaki Sauce (KA)

Beef Nigiri topped with Shrimp Sauce and Diced Pickled Jalapeños (GF)

Spicy Roll: Tuna and Salmon topped with Volcano Sauce

Beverages:

Kirin Ichiban Lager

Ozeki Rai Sake

Fuji Apple Cocktail: Sake, Peach Schnapps and Green Apple Syrup

Light Lab

Beverages:

Phosphorescent Phreeze (KA)

InfraRED (KA)

UltraVIOLET (KA)

Bleu Spectrum: Blanc de Bleu Cuvée Mousseux with Boba Pearls

Original Sin Dry Rosé Hard Cider, New York, NY (Cider Flight)

3 Daughters Brewing Blueberry Peppercorn Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL (Cider Flight)

Ciderboys Zen Berry Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI (Cider Flight)

Playalinda Brewing Co. Red Cherry Tart, Titusville, FL (RGB Flight)

GrassLands Brewing Company Green Kiwi Blonde, Tallahassee, FL (RGB Flight)

M.I.A. Beer Company Blue-berry Golden Ale, Doral, FL (RGB Flight)

Cider Flight

RGB Flight

Mexico

Food:

Short Rib Tostada: Corn Tortilla topped with Short Ribs, Black Beans, Salsa Verde and Spring Onion

Shrimp Quesadilla: Corn Tortilla with Shrimp, Oaxaca Cheese and topped with Spicy Guajillo Sauce and Sesame Seeds

Coconut Rice Pudding served with Mango Coulis (GF) (V)

Beverages:

Cerveza Por Favor: Dos Equis Draft Beer with a hint of Almond

Mariachi Loco: Margarita with Libelula Tequila Joven, Mango Purée and Chamoy

Ay Caramba: Smoky Margarita with Gracias A Dios Mezcal, Lime Juice and Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

La Chancla: Red Wine Sangria mixed with Fruit Juice

El Padrino: Blackberry Mexican Punch with Velo Blanco Tequila

Morocco

Food:

Kefta Pocket: Seasoned Ground Beef in a Pita Pocket (KA)

Hummus Fries with Cucumber, Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce (V)

Chocolate Baklava: Rolled Phyllo Dough with Toasted Almonds and Dark Chocolate Sauce

Beverages:

Casa Pale Lager

Kasbah Prestige Red Wine

Mimosa Royale: Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice topped with Orange Liqueur

Red Organic Sangria

New Zealand

Food:

Steamed Green Lip Mussels with Garlic Butter and Toasted Breadcrumbs

Lamb Meatball with Spicy Tomato Chutney

Seared Venison Sausage with Kumara Purée and Wild Mushroom Marsala Sauce

Beverages:

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough

Antmoore Wineworks MOKOblack Pinot Noir, Marlborough

Frozen Wine Cocktail featuring Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Shimmering Sips Mimosa Bar

Food:

Chocolate Croissant: Flaky Croissant stuffed with Chocolate

Almond Croissant: Flaky Croissant topped with Toasted Almonds

Jumbo Blueberry Muffin with Streusel Topping

Cheese Danish with Sweet Icing

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic) (KA)

Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Pomegranate, Orange and Grapefruit Juices

Key Lime Mimosa with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice

Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice

Madras Mimosa with Cranberry Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice

Fromosa: Frozen Mimosa featuring White Claw Lime Hard Seltzer

Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee

Spain

Food:

Charcuterie in a Cone with imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses and Olives with an Herb Vinaigrette

Spanish-style Paella with Chorizo and Roasted Chicken

Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika (GF)

Beverages:

Lagar de Bouza Albariño, Rías Baixas

Casa Castillo Monastrell, Jumilla

Espelt Garnacha Old Vines, Catalonia

Wine Flight also available

Thailand

Food:

Marinated Chicken with Peanut Sauce and Stir-fried Vegetables (KA)

Seared Shrimp and Scallop Cake with Cold Noodle Salad

Red Hot Spicy Thai Curry Beef with Steamed Rice

Beverages:

Singha Lager

Maison Willm Gewürztraminer, Alsace

Wine & Dine Studio

Food:

Seared Scallops, Truffled Celery Root Purée, Brussels Sprouts and Wild Mushrooms featuring Melissa’s Produce

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Brown Butter Vinaigrette, Parmesan Cheese and Pumpkin Seeds (V) (KA)

Trio of Artisan Cheese featuring La Bottega di BelGioioso® Cheeses (V)

La Bottega di BelGioioso Crescenza-Stracchino®

La Bottega di BelGioioso CreamyGorg® Gorgonzola Dolce

La Bottega di BelGioioso Artigiano® Vino Rosso

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese

Trio of Artisan Cheese paired with Rainstorm Silver Linings Pinot Noir Rosé, Reata Chardonnay and Spellbound Petite Sirah

Beverages:

Reata Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast

Rainstorm Silver Linings Pinot Noir Rosé, Oregon

Spellbound Petite Sirah, California

Other festival locations

Block & Hans

Beverages:

Dogfish Head Brewery 60 Minute IPA, Milton, DE

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI

Full Sail Brewing Co. Blood Orange Wheat, Hood River, OR

Karbach Brewing Co. Love Street Kölsch Style Blonde, Houston, TX

Big Top Brewing Company Hawaiian Lion Coconut and Coffee Porter, Sarasota, FL

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, Lexington, KY

Fife & Drum

Beverages:

Hanson Brother’s Beer Company Mmmhops Pale Ale Tulsa, OK

Food:

Maple Bacon Funnel Cake topped with Candied Bacon (KA)

Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company

Beverages:

The American Adventure: Fire and Ice: Frozen Lemon with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

Canada: Riviera Sunrise: Frozen Orange Pineapple with Grand Marnier

Showcase Plaza: Wild Goose: Frozen Wild Berry Acai with Grey Goose Vodka

Future World East: Fast Lane: Frozen Cappuccino with Brown Jug Bourbon Cream

Refreshment Outpost

Food:

Spicy Hot Dog with Kimchi and Mustard Sauce

Beverages:

Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky & Frozen Coke

Refreshment Port

Food

Beef Brisket Poutine: French Fries with Beef Brisket, Beer Cheese Sauce and Poutine Gravy topped with Crispy Onion

Sweet Potato Poutine: Sweet Potato Fries with Caramel Sauce, Mini Marshmallows and Pecans (V

Pineapple Soft-Serve Ice Cream (V

Pineapple Soft-Serve Ice Cream with Bacardi Coconut Rum

Beverages:

Dragon Berry Refresher featuring Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum

Taste Track

Food:

Croissant Doughnut Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar (KA)

Croissant Doughnut with Chocolate and Marshmallows (KA)

Croissant Doughnut with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream (KA)

Croissant Doughnut with Sprinkles (KA)

Add Chocolate, Hazelnut, White Chocolate Raspberry or Vanilla Bean Gelato for an additional charge

Beverages:

Pancake Milkshake (KA)

The Chocolate Experience hosted by Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Beverages:

Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont

Ghirardelli® Drinking Chocolate (Non-alcoholic)