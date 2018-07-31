ORLANDO, Fla. -- The menus for the 2018 edition of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival have been revealed.
The event, which runs from Aug. 30 – Nov. 12, will feature more than 30 marketplaces.
New this year is the Taste Track marketplace, which will serve up specialty croissant doughnuts.
It joins returning favorites like Flavors from Fire and Hops & Barley Marketplace, which have added new items to their menus.
Access to the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival is included with regular theme park admission. However, food and beverages are an additional cost.
Check out the full menus below:
Active Eats
Food:
Loaded Mac ‘n' Cheese with Nueske's® Pepper Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers and Green Onions (KA)
Spice-crusted Verlasso® Salmon with Warm Lentil Power Salad, Crushed Avocado and Sherry Vinegar (GF)
Active Eats Energy Bar Bites: a mixture of Chocolate, Nuts, Dried Fruit and Dates (V) (KA)
Beverages:
M.I.A. Beer Company HRD WTR Pineapple Coconut Hard Sparkling Water, Doral, FL
L’Ecole No. 41 Chenin Blanc Old Vines, Columbia Valley, WA
Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
Africa
Food:
Berbere-style Beef Tenderloin Tips with Onions, Jalapeños, Tomato and Pap (GF)
Spicy Ethiopian Red Lentil Stew with Vegan Yogurt and Quinoa (V)
Beverages:
Cederberg Chenin Blanc
Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz
Groot Constantia Pinotage
Wine Flight
The Almond Orchard hosted by Blue Diamond Almond Breeze
Food:
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Pulled Chicken, Toasted Blue Diamond Almonds and Parmesan Cheese served with Nut Thins® Crackers
Fire-roasted Tomato Hummus topped with Blue Diamond Lightly Salted Roasted Almonds and served with Blue Diamond Artisan Nut Thins® Multi-seeds Crackers
Banana Almond Soft-serve Sundae with Fresh Berries and Chocolate Almond Streusel (KA) (V)
Beverages:
Almond Breeze Strawberry Smoothie (Non-alcoholic) (KA)
Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne
Dom Pérignon Brut Champagne
Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut Rosé Champagne
Australia
Food:
Grilled Sweet and Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with Pineapple, Pepper, Onion and Snap Peas (GF)
Grilled Lamb Chop with Mint Pesto and Potato Crunchies (GF)
Lamington: Yellow Cake Dipped in Chocolate and Shredded Coconut (V)
Beverages:
Coopers Brewery Original Pale Ale
Hope Estate “Wollombi Brook” Semillon, Hunter Valley
Franklin Tate Estates Chardonnay, Margaret River
Yangarra Shiraz, McLaren Vale
Wine Flight
Belgium
Food:
Beer-braised Beef served with Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes
Belgian Waffle with Warm Chocolate Ganache and Whipped Cream (V) (KA)
Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream (V) (KA)
Beverages:
Leffe Blonde Belgian Pale Ale (Flight)
St. Bernardus Witbier (Flight)
St. Bernardus Abt 12 (Flight)
Stella Artois Hard Cider
Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
Beer Flight
Brazil
Food:
Moqueca: Brazilian Seafood Stew featuring Scallops, Shrimp and White Fish with Coconut-lime Sauce and Steamed Rice
Crispy Pork Belly with Black Beans, Tomato and Onions (GF)
Pão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread (GF) (V) (KA)
Beverages:
M.I.A. Beer Company Barbossa Black Beer, Doral, FL
Casa Valduga Brut Rosé
Quinta do Crasto Duoro Red
Frozen Caipirinha featuring LeBlon Cachaça
Brewer's Collection
Beverages:
Radeberger Zwickel Pilsner (Unfiltered)
Hacker-Pschorr Hefe Weisse Naturtrüb
Schöfferhofer Hefeweizen Pomegranate Beer
Beer Flight
Canada
Food:
Canadian Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Soup served with a Pretzel Roll
Le Cellier Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce (GF)
Beverages:
Moosehead Radler: Lager infused with Grapefruit, Grape and Lemon Juices, New Brunswick
Château Des Charmes Equuleus Red Blend, St. David’s Bench
Château Des Charmes Vidal Icewine, Niagara-on-the-Lake
The Cheese Studio hosted by Boursin Cheese
Food:
Braised Beef Stroganoff with Tiny Egg Noodles, Wild Mushroom and Boursin Garlic with Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce (KA)
Cheese Trio: Profiterole topped with Boursin Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese and Orange Apricot Jam; Smoked Salmon Pinwheel with Boursin Shallot and Chive Cheese and Everything Seasoning; Strawberry Macaron with Boursin Pepper Cheese
Maple Bourbon Boursin Cheesecake with Maple Bourbon Cream, Caramel and Pecan Crunch (V)
Beverages:
Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Blueberry Wine, St. Petersburg, FL
La Crema Pinot Gris, Monterey
Domaine Saint André de Figuière Rosé, Côtes de Provence
Alta Vista Estate Malbec, Mendoza
China
Food:
Xi’an Pancake with Beef
Chicken Dumplings with Chinese Slaw (KA)
Beijing Roasted Duck Bao Bun with Hoisin Sauce
Black Pepper Shrimp with Garlic Noodles
Beverages:
Mango Bubble Tea with Assam Black Tea and Milk (Non-alcoholic)
Jasmine Draft Beer
Happy Peach: Peach Liqueur and Dark Rum
Kung Fu Punch: Vodka and Triple Sec
Byejoe Punch: Chinese Bai Jiu Spirit, Lychee, Coconut and Pineapple Juice
Honeydew Bai Jiu Cocktail: Chinese Bai Jiu Spirit and Honeydew Syrup
The Chocolate Studio
Food:
Liquid Nitro Chocolate-Almond Truffle with Warm Whiskey-Caramel (GF) (KA)
Sweet Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart with Whipped Cream (V)
Beverages:
Twinings® Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea and Chocolate Shake (Non-alcoholic) (KA)
Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont
Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles
Croft 10 Year Tawny
Twinings® Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Frozen Cocktail with Caramel Vodka
Coastal Eats
Food:
Lump Crab Cake with Napa Cabbage Slaw and Avocado-lemongrass Cream
Baked Shrimp Scampi Dip with Sourdough Baguette
Seared Scallops with Roasted Corn, Butterbean Succotash and Chili-chipotle Butter Sauce
Beverages:
A to Z Wineworks Pinot Gris, Oregon
ROCO Gravel Road Pinot Noir, Oregon
Craft Drafts
Beverages:
Central 28 Beer Company Waff-Ale, DeBary, FL (Flight 1)
Bold City Brewing 1901 Roasted Red Ale, Jacksonville, FL (Flight 1)
Florida Beer Company Passport Triple Chocolate Milk Stout, Cape Canaveral, FL (Flight 1)
First Magnitude Brewing Co. Lemongrass Saison, Gainesville, FL (Flight 2)
JDub’s Brewing Company Honeydew Melon Kölsch, Sarasota, FL (Flight 2)
Shipyard Brewing Company Monkey Fist IPA, Clearwater, FL (Flight 2)
Earth Eats
Food:
The Steakhouse Blended Burger: Blended Beef and Wild Mushroom Slider with Brie Cheese Fondue, Arugula, Truffle and Blue Cheese Potato Chip on a Brioche Bun
The IMPOSSIBLE™ Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and Spicy Asian Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (V)
Beverages:
Health-Ade Kombucha Pink Lady Apple
Health-Ade Kombucha Pomegranate
Health-Ade Kombucha Beet-Lime
Kombucha Flight
The Festival Center Wine Shop
Food:
Charcuterie Plate: Chefs Selection of Artisanal Meats and Accompaniments
La Bottega di BelGioioso® Cheese Plate: Crescenza-Stracchino®, CreamyGorg® Gorgonzola Dolce, and Artigiano® Vino Rosso Cheeses
Bloody Mary Seafood Cocktail: Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Olive Salad and Crisp Lettuce in a Bloody Mary Vinaigrette
Beverages:
Fess Parker Riesling, Santa Barbara County (White Flight)
MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot Gris, Russian River Valley (White Flight)
Silverado Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley (White Flight)
Silverado Vineyards Chardonnay, Carneros
Kurt Russell’s Gogi Wines “Goldie” Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills
MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley (Pinot Noir Flight)
Kurt Russell’s Gogi Wines “Birdie” Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills (Pinot Noir Fight)
Skywalker Vineyards Sommita Pinot Noir, Marin County (Pinot Noir Flight)
Silverado Vineyards Fantasia Sangiovese Blend, Napa Valley (Red Flight)
Chappellet Mountain Cuvée Bordeaux Blend, Napa Valley (Red Flight)
Fess Parker Rodney’s Vineyard Syrah, Santa Barbara County (Red Flight)
Frank Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
White Flight
Pinot Noir Flight
Red Flight
Flavors from Fire
Food:
Piggy Wings: Roasted Pork Wings with Korean BBQ Sauce and Sesame Seeds (KA)
Smoked Corned Beef with Warm Crispy Potatoes, Pickled Onions and Blonde Ale Beer Fondue featuring BelGioioso® Romano and American Grana Cheeses
Charred Chimichurri Skirt Steak on a Smoked Corn Cake with Pickled Vegetable Slaw and Cilantro Aïoli
Chocolate Picante: Dark Chocolate Mousse with Cayenne Pepper, Chili Powder and Mango
Beverages:
Orlando Brewery Smokin’ Blackwater Porter
Michael David Winery 7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel, Lodi
Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon
France
Food:
Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot Croissant with Garlic and Parsley
Carbonade de Boeuf, Purée de Pommes de Terre: Beer-braised Beef with Bacon, Onion and Mashed Potatoes
Crème Brûlée à la Confiture de Framboises: Crème Brûlée with House-made Raspberry Jam (V) (GF) (KA)
Beverages:
La Passion Martini Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron, Cranberry and Passion Fruit Juice
Chardonnay, Le Vieux Manoir
Cabernet Sauvignon, Village la Tourelle, Bordeaux
St-Germain Sparkling Kir: Sparkling Wine and St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
Kronenbourg Blanc 1664 Pale Lager
Germany
Food:
Schinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham, Onions and Cheese (KA)
Roast Bratwurst in a Pretzel Roll (KA)
Apple Strudel with Vanilla Sauce (V) (KA)
Beverages:
Radeberger Zwickel Pilsner (Unfiltered)
Carl Graff Graacher Himmelreich Riesling Spätlese, Mosel (Flight)
J&H Selbach Bernkasteler Kurfürstlay Riesling Kabinett, Mosel (Flight)
Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Himmelreich Riesling Kabinett Halbtrocken, Mosel (Flight)
Villa Wolf Pinot Noir, Pfalz
Riesling Flight
Greece
Food:
Loaded Greek “Nachos”: Pita Chips, Meatless Sausage Crumbles and Vegan Tzatziki (V) (KA)
Taste of Greece: Chicken Souvlaki, Feta Cheese Dip with Warm Pita and Lamb Sausage with a Dill Tomato Ragu
Spanakopita: Greek Spinach Pie (V)
Bougatsa: Warm Phyllo Dough Strudel with Sweet Vanilla Custard, Lemon Honey Syrup and Cinnamon (V) (KA)
Beverages:
Domaine Skouras Moscofilero, Peloponnese
Domaine Sigalas Assyrtiko, Santorini
Argyros Atlantis Red Blend, Santorini
Wine Flight
Hawai'i
Food:
Kalua Pork Slider with Sweet and Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and Spicy Mayonnaise (KA)
Grilled Tuna Tataki with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Cucumbers and Wasabi Cream
Teriyaki-glazed SPAM® Hash with Potatoes, Peppers, Onions and Spicy Mayonnaise
Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts (V)
Beverages:
Maui Brewing Company Bikini Blonde Lager
Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL
Mai Tai with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and DOLE Pineapple Juice
Hops & Barley
Food:
New England Lobster Roll: Warm Lobster with Fresh Herb Mayonnaise and Griddled Roll
New Brunswick Slider: Slow-braised Beef Brisket "Pot Roast Style" with Horseradish Cream and Crispy Fried Onions on a Potato Roll with Pickled Vegetables on the side
Freshly Baked Carrot Cake and Cream Cheese Icing (V) (KA)
Beverages:
North Coast Bewing Co. Blue Star Wheat, Fort Bragg, CA (Flight)
3 Daughters Brewing A Wake Coffee Blonde Ale, St. Petersburg, FL (Flight)
Heavy Seas AmeriCannon APA, Baltimore, MD (Flight)
Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider, Walden, NY
Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands
Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles
Beer Flight
India
Food:
Warm Indian Bread with Pickled Garlic, Mango Salsa and Coriander Pesto Dips (V) (KA)
Madras Red Curry with Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Chickpeas and Basmati Rice (V) (GF)
Korma Chicken with Cucumber Tomato Salad, Almonds, Cashews and Warm Naan Bread
Beverages:
Mango Lassi (Non-alcoholic) (KA)
Godfather Lager
Sula Chenin Blanc, Nashik
Sula Shiraz, Nashik
Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Indian Cream Liqueur
Ireland
Food:
Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy
Warm Irish Cheddar Cheese and Stout Dip with Irish Brown Bread (V)
Warm Chocolate Pudding with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard
Beverages:
Guinness Foreign Extra Stout
Bunratty Meade Honey Wine
Guinness Baileys Shake
Islands of the Caribbean
Food:
Ropa Vieja Empanada with Tomato Aïoli (KA)
Jerk-spiced Chicken Lollipop with Roasted Sweet Plantain Salad and Mango Chutney Yogurt
Quesito: Puff Pastry with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Guava Sauce (V) (KA)
Beverages:
Red Stripe Lager
Caribbean White Sangria
Frozen Mojito
Italy
Food:
Fritto Misto: Crispy Shrimp, Zucchini and Sweet Potatoes with a Spicy Sauce
Pollo Alla Cacciatora: Braised Chicken Thigh, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Parmesan Polenta
Mezzi Rigatoni: Vodka Sauce, Crispy Pancetta and Parmesan Cheese (KA)
Cannoli: Cannoli filled with Sweet Ricotta, Chocolate and Candied Fruit (KA)
Beverages:
Moretti Lager
Moretti La Rossa Double Malt
Placido Pinot Grigio
Placido Chianti
Villa Sandi Prosecco
Montegrande Corbinello Spumante Dolce
Fior d’Arancio Montegrande Moscato
Frozen Margarita with Limoncello and Tequila
Japan
Food:
Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed bun filled with Chicken, Vegetables and a Sweet Teriyaki Sauce (KA)
Beef Nigiri topped with Shrimp Sauce and Diced Pickled Jalapeños (GF)
Spicy Roll: Tuna and Salmon topped with Volcano Sauce
Beverages:
Kirin Ichiban Lager
Ozeki Rai Sake
Fuji Apple Cocktail: Sake, Peach Schnapps and Green Apple Syrup
Light Lab
Beverages:
Phosphorescent Phreeze (KA)
InfraRED (KA)
UltraVIOLET (KA)
Bleu Spectrum: Blanc de Bleu Cuvée Mousseux with Boba Pearls
Original Sin Dry Rosé Hard Cider, New York, NY (Cider Flight)
3 Daughters Brewing Blueberry Peppercorn Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL (Cider Flight)
Ciderboys Zen Berry Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI (Cider Flight)
Playalinda Brewing Co. Red Cherry Tart, Titusville, FL (RGB Flight)
GrassLands Brewing Company Green Kiwi Blonde, Tallahassee, FL (RGB Flight)
M.I.A. Beer Company Blue-berry Golden Ale, Doral, FL (RGB Flight)
Cider Flight
RGB Flight
Mexico
Food:
Short Rib Tostada: Corn Tortilla topped with Short Ribs, Black Beans, Salsa Verde and Spring Onion
Shrimp Quesadilla: Corn Tortilla with Shrimp, Oaxaca Cheese and topped with Spicy Guajillo Sauce and Sesame Seeds
Coconut Rice Pudding served with Mango Coulis (GF) (V)
Beverages:
Cerveza Por Favor: Dos Equis Draft Beer with a hint of Almond
Mariachi Loco: Margarita with Libelula Tequila Joven, Mango Purée and Chamoy
Ay Caramba: Smoky Margarita with Gracias A Dios Mezcal, Lime Juice and Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur
La Chancla: Red Wine Sangria mixed with Fruit Juice
El Padrino: Blackberry Mexican Punch with Velo Blanco Tequila
Morocco
Food:
Kefta Pocket: Seasoned Ground Beef in a Pita Pocket (KA)
Hummus Fries with Cucumber, Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce (V)
Chocolate Baklava: Rolled Phyllo Dough with Toasted Almonds and Dark Chocolate Sauce
Beverages:
Casa Pale Lager
Kasbah Prestige Red Wine
Mimosa Royale: Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice topped with Orange Liqueur
Red Organic Sangria
New Zealand
Food:
Steamed Green Lip Mussels with Garlic Butter and Toasted Breadcrumbs
Lamb Meatball with Spicy Tomato Chutney
Seared Venison Sausage with Kumara Purée and Wild Mushroom Marsala Sauce
Beverages:
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough
Antmoore Wineworks MOKOblack Pinot Noir, Marlborough
Frozen Wine Cocktail featuring Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Shimmering Sips Mimosa Bar
Food:
Chocolate Croissant: Flaky Croissant stuffed with Chocolate
Almond Croissant: Flaky Croissant topped with Toasted Almonds
Jumbo Blueberry Muffin with Streusel Topping
Cheese Danish with Sweet Icing
Beverages:
Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic) (KA)
Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Pomegranate, Orange and Grapefruit Juices
Key Lime Mimosa with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice
Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice
Madras Mimosa with Cranberry Sparkling Wine and Orange Juice
Fromosa: Frozen Mimosa featuring White Claw Lime Hard Seltzer
Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee
Spain
Food:
Charcuterie in a Cone with imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses and Olives with an Herb Vinaigrette
Spanish-style Paella with Chorizo and Roasted Chicken
Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika (GF)
Beverages:
Lagar de Bouza Albariño, Rías Baixas
Casa Castillo Monastrell, Jumilla
Espelt Garnacha Old Vines, Catalonia
Wine Flight also available
Thailand
Food:
Marinated Chicken with Peanut Sauce and Stir-fried Vegetables (KA)
Seared Shrimp and Scallop Cake with Cold Noodle Salad
Red Hot Spicy Thai Curry Beef with Steamed Rice
Beverages:
Singha Lager
Maison Willm Gewürztraminer, Alsace
Wine & Dine Studio
Food:
Seared Scallops, Truffled Celery Root Purée, Brussels Sprouts and Wild Mushrooms featuring Melissa’s Produce
Butternut Squash Ravioli with Brown Butter Vinaigrette, Parmesan Cheese and Pumpkin Seeds (V) (KA)
Trio of Artisan Cheese featuring La Bottega di BelGioioso® Cheeses (V)
La Bottega di BelGioioso Crescenza-Stracchino®
La Bottega di BelGioioso CreamyGorg® Gorgonzola Dolce
La Bottega di BelGioioso Artigiano® Vino Rosso
Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese
Trio of Artisan Cheese paired with Rainstorm Silver Linings Pinot Noir Rosé, Reata Chardonnay and Spellbound Petite Sirah
Beverages:
Reata Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast
Rainstorm Silver Linings Pinot Noir Rosé, Oregon
Spellbound Petite Sirah, California
Other festival locations
Block & Hans
Beverages:
Dogfish Head Brewery 60 Minute IPA, Milton, DE
Ciderboys Strawberry Magic Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI
Full Sail Brewing Co. Blood Orange Wheat, Hood River, OR
Karbach Brewing Co. Love Street Kölsch Style Blonde, Houston, TX
Big Top Brewing Company Hawaiian Lion Coconut and Coffee Porter, Sarasota, FL
Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, Lexington, KY
Fife & Drum
Beverages:
Hanson Brother’s Beer Company Mmmhops Pale Ale Tulsa, OK
Food:
Maple Bacon Funnel Cake topped with Candied Bacon (KA)
Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company
Beverages:
The American Adventure: Fire and Ice: Frozen Lemon with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Canada: Riviera Sunrise: Frozen Orange Pineapple with Grand Marnier
Showcase Plaza: Wild Goose: Frozen Wild Berry Acai with Grey Goose Vodka
Future World East: Fast Lane: Frozen Cappuccino with Brown Jug Bourbon Cream
Refreshment Outpost
Food:
Spicy Hot Dog with Kimchi and Mustard Sauce
Beverages:
Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky & Frozen Coke
Refreshment Port
Food
Beef Brisket Poutine: French Fries with Beef Brisket, Beer Cheese Sauce and Poutine Gravy topped with Crispy Onion
Sweet Potato Poutine: Sweet Potato Fries with Caramel Sauce, Mini Marshmallows and Pecans (V
Pineapple Soft-Serve Ice Cream (V
Pineapple Soft-Serve Ice Cream with Bacardi Coconut Rum
Beverages:
Dragon Berry Refresher featuring Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum
Taste Track
Food:
Croissant Doughnut Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar (KA)
Croissant Doughnut with Chocolate and Marshmallows (KA)
Croissant Doughnut with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream (KA)
Croissant Doughnut with Sprinkles (KA)
Add Chocolate, Hazelnut, White Chocolate Raspberry or Vanilla Bean Gelato for an additional charge
Beverages:
Pancake Milkshake (KA)
The Chocolate Experience hosted by Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
Beverages:
Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont
Ghirardelli® Drinking Chocolate (Non-alcoholic)