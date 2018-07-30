ORLANDO, Fla. — Who's ready to visit the Upside Down?

Artwork from "Stranger Things" haunted house revealed

1 of 10 houses set for Halloween Horror Nights

HHN 28 runs select nights Sept. 14 - Nov. 3

Universal Orlando has released a first-look image for the "Stranger Things" haunted house set for the 2018 edition of Halloween Horror Nights.

The artwork was created by Kyle Lambert, the official illustrator of the Netflix series. It features members of the cast standing in front of the Demogorgon.

The "Stranger Things" haunted house will feature scenes from the series' first season, including Hawkins National Laboratory and the Byers home with a flashing display of Christmas lights. And, yes, visitors will be able to explore the eerie Upside Down.

"Stranger Things" is one of 10 haunted houses set for the upcoming Halloween event.

Other houses that have been announced include "Trick 'r Treat", "Dead Exposure: Patient Zero", "Slaughter Sinema" and "Carnival Graveyard."

The event will aslo include five scare zones.

Halloween Horror Nights is set to run select nights Sept. 14 through Nov. 3.

