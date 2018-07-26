TAMPA, Fla. -- Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will once again be haunted by Scarlet and her sinister monsters.
- Will be held on select nights between Sept. 21, Oct. 28
- Link: Ticket information and background
Busch Gardens announced that "Unearthed" will return as a haunted house for the annual Halloween Frightfest, though this year the park is promising a new twist to her storyline.
In "Unearthed" an excavation in the park leads to the discovery of an old house and a sinister force. That force, Scarlet, wants revenge by collecting the eyes of everyone who enters the house.
It's the latest house to be unveiled for Howl-O-Scream this year. Another fan favorite, Death Water Bayou, will also be back.
Howl-O-Scream will be held on select nights between Sept. 21 and Oct. 28.
Busch Gardens is offering a summer deal with tickets starting at $24.99. That deal will end Aug. 7.
Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event.
You can see previous Howl-O-Scream photos and get ticket information by clicking here.