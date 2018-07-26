TAMPA, Fla. -- Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will once again be haunted by Scarlet and her sinister monsters.

Will be held on select nights between Sept. 21, Oct. 28

Link: Ticket information and background

Busch Gardens announced that "Unearthed" will return as a haunted house for the annual Halloween Frightfest, though this year the park is promising a new twist to her storyline.

she's back, and it's up to you to search and survive your way through. unearthed returns for howl-o-scream 2018 with a new twist--get your tickets before the summer deal is buried very soon. https://t.co/iVmVeFAftn pic.twitter.com/0AqOoLBHl1 — HowlOScream (@howloscream) July 26, 2018

In "Unearthed" an excavation in the park leads to the discovery of an old house and a sinister force. That force, Scarlet, wants revenge by collecting the eyes of everyone who enters the house.

It's the latest house to be unveiled for Howl-O-Scream this year. Another fan favorite, Death Water Bayou, will also be back.

Howl-O-Scream will be held on select nights between Sept. 21 and Oct. 28.

Busch Gardens is offering a summer deal with tickets starting at $24.99. That deal will end Aug. 7.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event.

You can see previous Howl-O-Scream photos and get ticket information by clicking here.