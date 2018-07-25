ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando is offering discounts on tickets and events as part of its "Christmas in July" celebration.

Single-day tickets can be purchased for $59

30 percent off Christmas reserved seating packages

The theme park is offering single-day tickets for $59 from now until July 31.

The tickets must be purchased online and can be used any day now through Sept. 30.

Discovery Cove admission, including the dolphin swim option, can be purchased for $179. Reservations can be made for dates between Aug. 1, 2018 and Feb. 28, 2019.

Other offers include a 30-percent discount on SeaWorld's dolphin encounter and Ultimate VIP Tour.

SeaWorld also offering special pricing on its holiday experiences.

Customers can get 30 percent off reserved seating packages for the theme park's Christmas shows as well as priority access to meet and greet Rudolph and Santa.

Reservations for those packages can be made for dates between Nov. 14 and Dec. 24.

The deals come as SeaWorld prepares for the opening of Infinity Falls, a water raft ride that features a 40-foot drop.

An official opening date has not yet been announced.

For more information about the summer deals, visit seaworld.com/orlando.