ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World will soon hold special after-hours events just for annual passholders.

Disney World to offer special events for annual passholders

V.I.PASSHOLDER Nights will include 2 extra hours after park close

Events will be held at Magic Kingdom and Epcot

V.I.PASSHOLDER Nights will be available to Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier passholders.

During the events, passholders will be able to spend two extra hours in Magic Kingdom or Epcot after each park closes. Select attractions, shops and dining locations will remain open.

Passholders will have to register in advance for the event. An invitation email will be sent out in the next few weeks, according to Disney.

The after-hours events will be held on select dates starting in August.

There is no additional charge for passholders.

The nighttime experience is part of a new program called V.I.PASSHOLDER Events. Other offerings include giveaways during season events throughout the year, merchandise events and sneak peeks of select new park offerings.