ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando hit a new milestone in the construction of its new raft ride, Infinity Falls.

SeaWorld's Infinity Falls nears completion

Last piece of ride's tower recently installed

Infinity Falls is set to open this summer

The last piece of the ride's massive tower has been installed, the company announced Wednesday.

The 41-ton steel tower stands at 67 feet high and features a design that blends "modern architecture with ancient ruins."

Infinity Falls will take riders on an adventure through a "lush rainforest environment" where they will encounter turns and interactive water elements.

An opening date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.