ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando hit a new milestone in the construction of its new raft ride, Infinity Falls.
The last piece of the ride's massive tower has been installed, the company announced Wednesday.
The 41-ton steel tower stands at 67 feet high and features a design that blends "modern architecture with ancient ruins."
Infinity Falls will take riders on an adventure through a "lush rainforest environment" where they will encounter turns and interactive water elements.
An opening date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
