ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World is celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a two-foot-long hot dog.

Disney World celebrates National Hot Dog Day

Casey's Corner in the Magic Kingdom offering 2-foot-long dog

Only available July 18

The oversized hot dog is now available at Casey's Corner in the Magic Kingdom.

It comes with a choice of either Mac & Cheese, Chili Cheese or Casey's Classic topping. And you can select up to two toppings -- one for each half.

If you want to try the extra-long hot dog, you have to hurry. It's only available for the special day.

Casey's Corner will still have available the foot-long, all-beef hot dogs it's known for. And for the month of July, the restaurant is offering a "Hot Diggity Dog." It comes topped with hash browns, bacon bits, crispy onions and cheddar cheese. ​