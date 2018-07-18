ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World is celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a two-foot-long hot dog.
The oversized hot dog is now available at Casey's Corner in the Magic Kingdom.
It comes with a choice of either Mac & Cheese, Chili Cheese or Casey's Classic topping. And you can select up to two toppings -- one for each half.
If you want to try the extra-long hot dog, you have to hurry. It's only available for the special day.
Casey's Corner will still have available the foot-long, all-beef hot dogs it's known for. And for the month of July, the restaurant is offering a "Hot Diggity Dog." It comes topped with hash browns, bacon bits, crispy onions and cheddar cheese.
