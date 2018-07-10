ORLANDO, Fla. -- Cinematic Celebration, Universal Orlando's new lagoon show, is currently in technical rehearsals.

That means guests visiting Universal Studios Florida may glimpse parts of the show before it officially debuts this summer.

The show will include moments from the Harry Potter franchise, "Jurassic World," "The Fast & the Furious," "Despicable Me" and more. The moments will be projected on to "full panoramic" water screens. The show will also feature pyrotechnics, 120 dancing fountains and an all-new soundtrack.

A dedicated viewing area has been designed specifically for the new show.

Cinematic Celebration will officially premiere on July 16.