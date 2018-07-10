Super Nintendo World is currently under construction in Universal Studios Japan.

The expansion is expected to open in time for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. After that, the plan is to bring Super Nintendo World stateside, with one opening at Universal Studios Hollywood and the other opening in Orlando.

Since Nintendo and Universal Parks & Resorts announced their partnership, fans have been clamoring for any tidbits of news about the upcoming expansions.

Well, when Super Nintendo World opens, it will "synergize" with Nintendo's lineup of video games, according to representative director Shigeru Miyamoto.

The new detail was shared during the company's recent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Kyoto, Japan.

In a Q&A , a concerned shareholder asked Miyamoto whether synergy with the theme parks was on the horizon and whether that would affect game sales.

"A lot of people who are mothers and fathers today are from a generation that grew up playing Super Mario, and they are now playing products like 'Nintendo Labo' together with their own children," Miyamoto said. "There are a lot of families like this not just in Japan, but also around the world. When such families visit these theme parks to experience Nintendo's worlds that have been carefully crafted and to interact with our characters, I think we can expect to see synergy with our dedicated video game platform business."

It's still unclear how Nintendo plans to integrate the gaming experience with the theme parks.

One option would be for Nintendo and Universal to create a smartphone app for enhanced theme park experiences. Disney recently launched its "Play Disney Parks" app, which offers games and other activities for guests waiting in line at select attractions.

When Super Nintendo World opens in Japan, it will feature a "Mario Kart" attraction. Let's hope the attraction also makes it way stateside.