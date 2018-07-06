ORLANDO, Fla. -- This robot flies 60 feet in the air, performs death-defying stunts and makes real-time decisions. And it could be coming to a Disney parks near you.
- Disney Imagineers creating Stuntronics
- Robots that can perform acrobatic stunts
- Could show up in a Disney parks attraction
Disney's Imagineers are designing a new classification of Audio-Animatronics, called Stuntronics, for use in the theme parks.
The Walt Disney Company said it all started with "Stickman," a z-shaped robot that could perform mid-air somersaults. It's now progressed into a 90-pount Stuntronics figure that can fly 60 feet in the air, with sensors that help it make real-time decisions.
Disney says it so far knows how to tuck its knees in to perform a somersault, slow down its spin for the perfect landing and even take on a "superhero" pose in the air.
It's not known yet when we may see a Stuntronics figure at a Disney theme park, but with a number of a major projects coming down in the next few years, including the Star Wars lands at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, it's possible we may see this in the future.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.