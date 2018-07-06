ORLANDO, Fla. -- This robot flies 60 feet in the air, performs death-defying stunts and makes real-time decisions. And it could be coming to a Disney parks near you.

Disney Imagineers creating Stuntronics

Robots that can perform acrobatic stunts

Could show up in a Disney parks attraction

Disney's Imagineers are designing a new classification of Audio-Animatronics, called Stuntronics, for use in the theme parks.

The Walt Disney Company said it all started with "Stickman," a z-shaped robot that could perform mid-air somersaults. It's now progressed into a 90-pount Stuntronics figure that can fly 60 feet in the air, with sensors that help it make real-time decisions.

Disney says it so far knows how to tuck its knees in to perform a somersault, slow down its spin for the perfect landing and even take on a "superhero" pose in the air.

It's not known yet when we may see a Stuntronics figure at a Disney theme park, but with a number of a major projects coming down in the next few years, including the Star Wars lands at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, it's possible we may see this in the future.