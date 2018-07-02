ORLANDO, Fla. -- A bottlenose dolphin that was attacked by a shark has been released back into the ocean, according to SeaWorld Orlando.

Dolphin attacked by shark released back into ocean

The dolphin, named "Sharkie," was released near St. Augustine on Thursday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Georgia Aquarium Conservation Field Station assisted members of the SeaWorld Rescue Team with the release.

The 265-pound female dolphin was rescued in February on Ponte Vedra Beach. She had multiple shark-bite wounds on her body.

Sharkie was taken to SeaWorld Orlando and underwent a four-month rehabilitation. Her treatment included around-the-clock care, antibiotics and physical therapy.

The dolphin passed a hearing test in April, meaning she can use echolocation, according to SeaWorld.

Before her release, Sharkie was fitted with a satellite tag which will allow animal rescuers to monitor her.

"This is a very exciting day for us," said Jon Peterson, manager of SeaWorld Rescue Operations, in a statement. "To see this animal in the state she was in, bitten by sharks, emaciated, in trouble and with life-threatening injuries, to as healthy as she is now to swim back in the ocean, it's just a wonderful day and that's why we do this."

SeaWorld's animal experts have helped more than 31,000 animals for the past 50 years.