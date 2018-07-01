ORLANDO, Fla. -- Thousands of people filled Disney's Hollywood Studios on Saturday for the official grand opening of Toy Story Land.

Toy Story Land opens to big crowds

Park visitors waited hours in line

Toy Story Land features two new attractions

The 11-acre land, inspired by the characters from Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story" films, is the newest expansion at Disney World.

Fans eager to explore Andy's backyard, waited in line for hours just for the chance to see larger-than-life toys, and, of course, ride the Slinky Dog Dash coaster.

At one point, the wait for the roller coaster was more than four hours long. Alien Swirling Saucers, the other new Toy Story Land attraction, had a 100-minute wait.

The wait just to get into the land reached two hours, with the line stretching past the park's Chinese Theater (former home of The Great Movie Ride).

Elsewhere in the park, lines could be seen at various popcorn carts. Many were waiting to snag one the $20 souvenir popcorn buckets shaped liked the little green aliens from "Toy Story."

Although the park was scheduled to open at 8 a.m., visitors were let in early, likely to ease the crowds.

Toy Story Land is part of a multi-year expansion at Hollywood Studios. The next is Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which is set to open late fall 2019. That one is sure to bring in the big crowds.