ORLANDO, Fla. -- New concept art has been revealed for one of Disney World's upcoming attractions.

New concept art released for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway

Ride takes you through a cartoon short

Set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2019

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is currently under construction at Disney's Hollywood Studios. It will take the place of The Great Movie Ride.

The image released Friday gives a better look at vehicles that riders will board.

After boarding a train run by Goofy, riders will be "transported" inside a cartoon short featuring Mickey and Minnie.

The ride will feature a "new catchy theme song" created specifically for the attraction.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railroad is set to open in 2019.