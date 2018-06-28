ORLANDO, Fla. -- Toy Story Land is the biggest expansion (to date!) at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and it opens this weekend.

Toy Story Land opens June 30

11 acres, 2 new attractions

Expands Toy Story Midway Mania

This is 11 acres of basically living inside a child's imagination. We are in Andy's backyard.

You become the size of those little Green Army Men we all used to play with.

So that means grass would be like this high on you, right?

Disney created that illusion by finding a tall grass-like plant and installing it everywhere.

We got to check out Alien Swirling Saucers. It's one of the land's two attractions.

The Little Green Aliens swirl about in toy rocket ships with guests in tow.

There are 11 sets that swing you around through a multi-colored galaxy.

"They're going to take us in their rocket ship, swirling," said former Walt Disney World ambassador Jennifer Mason. "And, of course, the claw hangs ominously overhead. So don’t get caught.

"You’re going to see toys that you know you played with when you were young."

We are also riding the Slinky Dog Dash today, that's the new roller coaster. Attractions Insider Ashley Carter says the coaster has some quick turns and twists, along with a nice little drop at the beginning.

Follow us throughout the day for more observations from Toy Story Land, which opens June 30.