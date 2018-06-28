ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando filled out its scare zone lineup Thursday for Halloween Horror Nights.

New scare zones inspired by "Revenge of Chucky" and "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" round out the five scare zones expected for this year's Halloween event, Universal Orlando said on its blog.

Universal said Chucky has twisted playthings into new nightmares in the "Revenge of Chucky" scare zone, and ues, Chucky commands these minions.

Then in the "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" scare zone, cotton candy is spun from human victims cocooned in giant pods of cotton candy. Guests need to escape the Killer Klowns and their cotton candy rayguns.

The other three scare zones are "Vamp 85: New Year's Eve," "Twisted Traditions" and "The Harvest."

Universal still has more to announce in the coming months for Halloween Horror Nights. There are 10 haunted houses this year, and only four have been announced.

Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3. For details and to get tickets, head to the Halloween Horror Nights website.