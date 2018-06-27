ORLANDO, Fla. -- Another executive at SeaWorld Entertainment has left the company.

Jack Roddy exits SeaWorld Entertainment

Roddy was the company's HR director

His exit follows other departures from SeaWorld this year

In an SEC filing released Wednesday, the company said chief human resources and culture officer Jack Roddy had left his position, effective immediately.

Roddy "will be eligible to receive the severance benefits described in his employment agreement for a termination without 'cause' or a resignation for a 'good reason,'" according to the filing.

SeaWorld's associate general counsel Kathleen Liever will serve as interim senior vice president of human resources until a permanent replacement is named.

Many executives have left the company this year.

In February, then-CEO Joel Manby resigned. John C. Reilly, the company's chief parks operations officer, was then named the interim CEO.

Within days of Manby's departure, both Anthony Esparaza, chief creative officer, and Brian Morrow, vice president of theme park experience design, also left.

SeaWorld's chief marketing officer Denise Godreau exited the company in March.