ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World will live-stream the Toy Story Land dedication ceremony.
The ceremony will begin at 10:55 a.m. ET on June 29.
Woody, Buzz, and Jessie will join the festivities.
A link to the live stream will be available on the official Disney Parks Blog.
The 11-acre land will feature two new attractions - - Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers - - as well as larger than life toys and characters from the "Toy Story" films.
Toy Story Land officially opens to the public on June 30.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.