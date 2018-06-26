ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World will live-stream the Toy Story Land dedication ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 10:55 a.m. ET on June 29.

Woody, Buzz, and Jessie will join the festivities.

A link to the live stream will be available on the official Disney Parks Blog.

The 11-acre land will feature two new attractions - - Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers - - as well as larger than life toys and characters from the "Toy Story" films.

Toy Story Land officially opens to the public on June 30.