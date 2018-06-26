BeaverTails to hold grand opening ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. -- In case you haven't heard, BeaverTails pastries have returned to Orlando.

The Canadian company opened a new location at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets last month. And now, it's ready to celebrate with a grand opening party that include free samples, face painting and other giveaways.

"We are thrilled to be coming back to the state of Florida, and to be opening our very first location at the Vineland Premium Outlets," said Pino Di Ioia, CEO of BeaverTails, in a statement.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pastries, which are shaped like a beaver tail, are hand-stretched, fried and covered with a variety of toppings.

BeaverTails has stores in other U.S. locations including, Arkansas, New Jersey and Tennessee.