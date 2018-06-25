ORLANDO, Fla. -- Toy Story Land is just a few days away from its grand opening at Walt Disney World.
- Disney shares preview of Toy Story Land at night
- Land will feature 2 new attractions, 1 dining location
- TSL set to officially open June 30
While excitement builds, Disney has shared a preview of what the new land will look like after dark.
A video released last week shows Slink Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers all lit up.
The two new attractions join Toy Story Mania in the new 11-acre land.
The land will feature a quick-service dining location called Woody's Lunch Box.
Toy Story Land is set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on June 30.
