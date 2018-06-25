ORLANDO, Fla. -- Toy Story Land is just a few days away from its grand opening at Walt Disney World.

Disney shares preview of Toy Story Land at night

While excitement builds, Disney has shared a preview of what the new land will look like after dark.

A video released last week shows Slink Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers all lit up.

The two new attractions join Toy Story Mania in the new 11-acre land.

The land will feature a quick-service dining location called Woody's Lunch Box.

Toy Story Land is set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on June 30.