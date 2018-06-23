ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando's newest hotel is hiring ahead of its grand opening.

Universal's Aventura Hotel to host hiring event

Hotel seeking more than 300 new workers

Grand opening set for August

Universal's Aventura Hotel, set to open in August, will hold a hiring event June 29-30.

The 600-room hotel is seeking more than 300 new workers for a variety of positions including, culinary, housekeeping, engineering and recreation.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to register online for pre-interviews with recruiters.

Opportunities are also available at Universal's five other on-site hotels, according to the hiring site.

In addition to Aventura, Universal is set to open two other hotels in the next two years. Surfside Inn & Suites is set to debut in 2019, followed by Dockside Inn & Suites in 2020. Together the two hotels will create Universal's Endless Summer Resort.

For more information about the hiring event and to register, click here.