ORLANDO, Fla. -- New experiences are coming to this year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney World has announced.

Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mad Tea Party to get Halloween treatment

Storybook Circus will get a Disney Junior dance party

Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs Aug. 17 to Oct. 31

Three Magic Kingdom attractions will be enhanced for the after-hours event.

The Mad Tea Party will feature new lighting and effects, giving the attraction a new "spin."

"Depending on the color of your costume, you too could transform under the new dancing lights," according to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog.

Space Mountain will get a new soundtrack and special effects. On Pirates of the Caribbean, guests will join "the search for Gunpowder Pete."

Disney is also adding a new dance party called Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam in Fantasyland. Characters like Doc McStuffins will be featured.

In addition to the new experiences, the after-hours event will feature the return of "Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular," Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade and plenty of candy.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place on select nights Aug. 17 through Oct. 31.