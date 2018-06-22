ORLANDO, Fla. -- New experiences are coming to this year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney World has announced.
- Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mad Tea Party to get Halloween treatment
- Storybook Circus will get a Disney Junior dance party
- Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs Aug. 17 to Oct. 31
Three Magic Kingdom attractions will be enhanced for the after-hours event.
The Mad Tea Party will feature new lighting and effects, giving the attraction a new "spin."
"Depending on the color of your costume, you too could transform under the new dancing lights," according to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog.
Space Mountain will get a new soundtrack and special effects. On Pirates of the Caribbean, guests will join "the search for Gunpowder Pete."
Disney is also adding a new dance party called Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam in Fantasyland. Characters like Doc McStuffins will be featured.
In addition to the new experiences, the after-hours event will feature the return of "Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular," Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade and plenty of candy.
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place on select nights Aug. 17 through Oct. 31.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.