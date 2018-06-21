ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando will take guests to the movies -- the horror movies -- in the newest haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights.
- Slaughter Sinema is newest original house
- Pays homage to B-movie horror films
- Universal promises 10 houses, 5 scare zones
- WATCH BELOW: See what the new house is like, if you dare ▼
Universal unveiled on Thursday "Slaughter Sinema" as the newest original house for the annual horror fest.
"Slaughter Sinema" pays homage to B-movie horror flicks, with guests stepping from the local drive-in theater into the films you'll see.
Universal says the house promises werewolf bikers, alien cannibals, a swamp yeti and more.
"Slaughter Sinema" is the fourth haunted house to be announced for the HHN 28. Universal is promising 10 houses this year, along with five scare zones.
Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights from Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, and Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Get the details and tickets on the Halloween Horror Nights website.
