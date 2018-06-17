ORLANDO, Fla. -- A small fire ignited at the end of the nightly fireworks show at SeaWorld Orlando on Friday night.

The fire at the conclusion of the show, called Ignite, occurred on "fireworks island," where fireworks are set off, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

It was put out with a fire extinguisher, and no one was injured, firefighters said.

"Ignite" combines fireworks and illuminated fountains in a show above the park.

"The fire was quickly extinguished and no park guests, team members or animals were injured. The safety of our guests, team members and animals is our top priority," SeaWorld said in a statement.