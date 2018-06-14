ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando will have a new nighttime show this summer and it celebrates the movies that inspired its attractions.

Universal Orlando's Cinematic Celebration

Features movies that inspired attractions

Opens this summer

Universal Orlando's Cinematic Celebration will take place around the lagoon and feature panoramic water screens, pyrotechnics and more than 120 dancing fountains.

The fountains, the lagoon waterfront and the surrounding buildings will be the backdrop for projection mapping effects.

Movie moments and characters from the "Harry Potter" series, "Jurassic World," "The Fast and the Furious," "Despicable Me" and other films and franchises will be featured.

Universal also says it is building a permanent viewing area for the show in the Central Park area.