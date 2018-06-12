ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two zebras foals have made their debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Zebra foals make their debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Guests can see Youka and Zalika along the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail

Both foals were born with in the last month

The two female Grevy's zebras--named Youka and Zalika--can now been seen along the park's Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.

The first foal, Youka, was born to mother Laylee on April 26.

Zalika was born nearly a week later to mother Zuri on May 1.

The young zebras' personalities are already starting to show. According to the animal care team, Youka is more curious and independent, while Zalika is bashful.

The two are also closely following their mothers, learning to bathe and eat hay.

Grevy's zebras are the most endangered species of zebra, with about 2,500 alive in the world today.

The births are part of the Species Survival Plan, which works to maintain healthy animal populations.