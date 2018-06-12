ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dinosaur-themed suites have arrived at Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando.

"Jurassic World" arrive at Royal Pacific Resort

Kids' suites feature dinosaur-themed decor and two twin beds

Room connected to adults' room with king-sized bed

The "Jurassic World" Kids' Suites feature decor that transport guests to the island of Isla Nublar.

The twin beds are modeled to look like gyrospheres featured in the film. The bedding is designed to look like the test tubes used to create a new species of dinosaurs

The walls contain images of dinosaurs as well as posters and a map of the island.

The kids' room is connected to the adults' room by a door that resembles the dinosaur enclosure. The master bedroom has a king-size bed.

Each 670-square-foot suite can sleep up to five people.

For more information, visit universalorlando.com.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters June 22.