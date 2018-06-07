ORLANDO, Fla. -- If 1980s horror is your thing, this year's Halloween Horror Nights will be for you.

Halloween Horror Nights to have 1980s theme

3 new Scare Zones announced

10 haunted houses this year -- a first for the event

Universal Orlando unveiled the theme for its 28th annual event Thursday, promising a theme that will harken back to that certain '80s vibe.

The theme makes sense, given the addition of "Stranger Things," which was announced as a haunted house earlier this year.

Universal announced there will be 10 haunted houses at HHN, a first for the event. Three houses have already been announced, and Universal promised to reveal more of them soon.

Universal also announced three new Scare Zones based on original stories and following the '80s theme:

"The Harvest" is set in an old barn filled with horrors, and "foul creatures" ready to harvest hapless visitors.

"Vamp 85: New Year's Eve" features "fanged punks and big-haired vamps" ready to pounce when the ball drops on midnight.

"Twisted Tradition" turns Halloween on its frightening head as you navigate through Central Park.

Two more Scare Zones have yet to be announced.

Universal also announced the return of the Academy of Villains dance crew for its third year.

Head to the Halloween Horror Nights website to get tickets and for more details.