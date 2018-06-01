ORLANDO, Fla. -- Minnie Vans, the new ride-sharing service at Walt Disney World, are now available to anyone on Disney property, not just hotel guests.

Ride-sharing, on-demand service powered by Lyft app

The expansion of the service was announced Friday on the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney World guests can use the Lyft app to request one the parks' red-and-white polka-dotted minivans to take them anywhere on property, from the hotels to Disney Springs to the theme parks, the company said.

The service was initially only available at two resorts, then later rolled out to other hotels.

Minnie Vans are driven by Disney employees, called "cast members." The service is available from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and costs $25 for up to six passengers.