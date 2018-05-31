ORLANDO, Fla. -- Just in time for summer, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are offering discounts on tickets and passes to Florida residents.

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens offer flash sale for Florida residents

Single-day tickets are more than half off for parks

Flash sales for both parks end Sunday, June 3

SeaWorld is selling single-day tickets, which usually cost $99, for $45. A day at Aquatica water park can be added for $10 more.

The theme park is also offering a discount on its annual pass. The pass costs $119 or $9.93 per month using SeaWorld's "EZpay" system. The pass includes unlimited admission to SeaWorld for 12 months, free parking and discounts on dining and shopping.

Aquatica can be added to the annual pass for $24 more or $11.92 per month with EZpay.

Busch Gardens is also selling single-day tickets for $45. Those tickets usually cost $105. A day at Adventure Island can be added to the ticket for $10 more.

A Fun Card, which includes unlimited admission through Dec. 31, costs $59. The pass does not include parking or admission to special events such as Howl-O-Scream.

Discounts are also available on single-day tickets and Fun Cards for Adventure Island.

The flash sales at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens end Sunday, June 3. Single-day tickets for both parks must be used by July 1.

For more information on the SeaWorld flash sale, visit seaworld.com/orlando .