ORLANDO, Fla. -- In celebration of its 20th birthday, Fun Spot America is offering single-day passes for $20.
- Fun Spot turning 20 years old on June 9
- Attraction is offering $20 single-day tickets for birthday
- Fun Spot America has 2 locations in Central Florida
The deal will be available June 9 at its locations in Orlando and Kissimmee.
Passes can be purchased that day in the park or online at Fun-Spot.com.
A single-day "Fun Pass" is normally $44.95 online.
Visitors are allowed to buy up to 10 passes, which can be used the same day or at a later date. Passes purchased on June 9 expire June 1, 2019.
The single-day passes include access to all rides, roller coasters and go-kart tracks.
Fun Spot will also offer $10 SkyCoaster flights all day June 9.
The birthday festivities last all day (10 a.m. to midnight) and include entertainment and fireworks at both locations starting at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit Fun-Spot.com.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.