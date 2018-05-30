ORLANDO, Fla. -- In celebration of its 20th birthday, Fun Spot America is offering single-day passes for $20.

Fun Spot turning 20 years old on June 9

Attraction is offering $20 single-day tickets for birthday

Fun Spot America has 2 locations in Central Florida

The deal will be available June 9 at its locations in Orlando and Kissimmee.

Passes can be purchased that day in the park or online at Fun-Spot.com .

A single-day "Fun Pass" is normally $44.95 online.

Visitors are allowed to buy up to 10 passes, which can be used the same day or at a later date. Passes purchased on June 9 expire June 1, 2019.

The single-day passes include access to all rides, roller coasters and go-kart tracks.

Fun Spot will also offer $10 SkyCoaster flights all day June 9.

The birthday festivities last all day (10 a.m. to midnight) and include entertainment and fireworks at both locations starting at 9 p.m.