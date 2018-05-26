Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, Walt Disney World has officially kicked off its “Incredible Summer” campaign.

Incredible Summer kicks off at Disney World

Tomorrowland Expo at Magic Kingdom

Activities ahead of Toy Story Land opening

Now through Sept. 3, Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland has undergone a superhero makeover. Decorations and music inspired by the “The Incredibles” (and its sequel) have filled the area.

As part of the Tomorrowland Expo, guests can interact with characters from the films, including Edna Mode. The fashionista made her debut Friday alongside Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone.

Activities include Super Party Time, a stage show that features interactive dances and other entertainment.

Disney also rolled out a few “Incredibles” inspired treats, including Edna Mode’s “No Capes, Just Crepes” sundae. Other edibles include an “Incredibles Pretzel Mask” and a “Super Stretchy Burger.”

The overlay comes ahead of the release of “Incredibles 2” which hits theaters June 14.

Other Incredible Summer activities can be found at Disney World’s other parks.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Donald’s Dino-Bash kicked off Friday in Dino Land, USA. A “Guardians of the Galaxy”-themed event debuts at Epcot on June 9.

Of course, it’s all leading up to Toy Story Land, which opens June 30 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.