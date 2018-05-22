ORLANDO, Fla. -- A new exhibit coming to the Orlando Science Center this summer will give visitors a chance to explore the world of superheroes.

Superhero exhibit coming to Orlando Science Center this summer

Visitors will have a chance to test their own superpowers

Hall of Heroes runs May 26 through Sept. 3

The “Hall of Heroes” exhibit debuts May 26 and continues through Sept. 3.

The exhibit will feature several themed environments, giving visitors a chance to learn about the origins of superheroes and test their own superpowers.

At the Identification Station, visitors will learn about the five disciplines for superpowers and then be sorted into one of the categories. The categories include Powers of the Body, Powers of the Mind, Mastery, Gadgets and The Elements.

Visitors will then be able to test their powers at various stations throughout the exhibit. One station will test agility through a “Touch Path Game.” Another will test balance.

The exhibit will also feature replicas and artifacts from superhero films and TV shows, including an authentic 1960s Batmobile built by George Barris. There will also be an interactive Batcave.

Hall of Heroes is included with general admission to the Orlando Science Center. Admission is free for members, $20.95 for adults, $18.95 for seniors and students and $14.95 for children ages 3-11.

For more information, visit osc.org/heroes.