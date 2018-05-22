ORLANDO, Fla. -- Walt Disney World has added another dessert party to its roster.

Disney adds another dessert party at Magic Kingdom

After Fireworks Dessert Party to debut May 28

Includes special viewing spot, all-you-can-eat desserts

The After Fireworks Dessert Party will debut May 28 at the Magic Kingdom, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

After watching the evening's fireworks from a special viewing spot in the Plaza Garden area, guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat dessert party at Tomorrowland Terrace.

The menu features “sweet treats” from each of the lands of Magic Kingdom, including the S’mores Action Station (Frontierland), Pineapple Delights (Adventureland), Ooey Gooey Toffee Cakes (Liberty Square), Macarons (Fantasyland), a Cookie Table (Tomorrowland), and Strawberry Tarts (Main Street U.S.A.).

The menu will also include snacks such as cheese cubes, spinach dip with crackers and mini eggrolls.

The dessert party costs $69 for adults and $41 for children.

Guests can make reservations for the After Fireworks Dessert Party by calling 407-939-3463. Online reservations will be available starting May 24.