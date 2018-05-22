DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Daytona Lagoon is adding two new water slides this summer.

Daytona Lagoon adding new water slides

A mat racer slide with 4 lanes and a pendulum-style slide

Both are expected to open this summer

The first slide will be a 54-foot-high mat racer slide with four lanes. It will feature multi-colored tunnels that will give riders the impression they are going through a "high-speed" warp tunnel.

"Upon exiting the enclosed slide tunnels, the riders will enter an open straightway for an exciting race to the finish," said Jim DeBerry, senior manager for Arihant Water Park Attractions, in a statement.

The mat racer slide will replace Kraken's Conquest, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma.

The second slide will be a pendulum-style tube ride with a half-pipe shape. Riders will launch from the same tower as the mat racer.

Both slides are expected to be installed and ready for use this summer.

Daytona Lagoon is located near Ocean Center, the convention center in Daytona Beach. In addition to water rides, the entertainment center features Go-Karts, a video game arcade and a newly-renovated miniature golf course.

For more information, visit daytonalagoon.com.