ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando will give away free beer this summer, the theme park announced Wednesday.

Starting Friday, guests 21 or older can receive two complimentary 7-ounce beers during each visit.

The brews will be available at Mama's Pretzel Kitchen Patio from 10:30 a.m. until an hour before the park closes.

SeaWorld will rotate the beer selection until the deal ends Sept. 2. The park's own Mako Red Ale will kick things off. Other brands in the lineup include Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Light, Yuengling and more.

The park also announced a happy hour deal that starts at 4 p.m. daily. Guests can receive buy one, get one free offers on all food and drinks at Flamecraft Bar and Sharks Underwater Grill Bar.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld's sister park, announced last month it would again offer free beer to guests.

For years, both parks offered free beer samples when they were owned by Anheuser-Busch. The free beer deals ended shortly after the parks were purchased by the Blackstone Group in 2009.