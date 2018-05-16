ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando's latest Halloween Horror Nights reveal is a fan favorite.

Universal unveils 3rd Halloween Horror Nights house

Latest house based on cult film 'Trick 'r Treat'

Characters make sure guests know the rules of the holiday

The theme park announced a new haunted house based on the film "Trick 'r Treat" for this year's event.

This is the second year "Trick 'r Treat" has gotten the Horror Nights treatment. Last year, the film inspired a scare zone.

This year, Sam and his fellow trick-or-treaters from the cult film will make sure you know all the rules of the holiday -- and what happens if you break the rules.

"Trick 'r Treat" is the third house Universal has revealed for this year's Horror Nights so far -- the other two will be based on the Netflix series "Stranger Things," and a house based on an original zombie-themed story, called "Dead Exposure: Patient Zero."

Halloween Horror Nights is a separate ticketed event at Universal Orlando, running select nights from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3.

From now through June 6, visitors can buy one night Sunday through Friday and get a second night free. Head to the Halloween Horror Nights website for details.