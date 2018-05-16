ORLANDO, Fla. -- BeaverTails is now serving piping-hot pastries in Orlando.

BeaverTails is a Canada-based pastry company

It once existed in Disney World's Epcot

Pastries are available again in Orlando area

RELATED: BeaverTails pastries returning to Orlando area

The Canada-based company has opened a location at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.

It's known for its sweet pastries, which are hand-stretched into the shape of -- you guessed it -- a beaver's tail.

The pastry, which is made of whole wheat, is fried and then covered with a variety of toppings, including a chocolate hazelnut spread, cinnamon and sugar, Reese's Pieces and a maple-flavored spread.

If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the location also serves poutine (fries, cheese curds and brown gravy).

To wash it all down, you have your choice of hot chocolate, water, pop or an orange-vanilla flavored "Frapp-eh."

Once upon a time, BeaverTails' pastries were available at the Canada Pavilion at Disney World's Epcot. However, in recent years, they have only been available at the annual IAAPA Attractions Expo, which is only open to industry insiders.

BeaverTails' Orlando location is currently only in soft opening mode. Managers say a grand opening ceremony will be held in a few weeks. An official opening date has yet to be announced.