ORLANDO, Fla. -- With the Royal Wedding just days away, Disney World is giving guests a chance to join in the celebration.
The United Kingdom Pavilion at Epcot is now stocked with merchandise featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Available items include teacups and saucers, tea towels, ceramic bells, home décor times and ornate mugs. There’s also a 24-carat gold gilded commemorative plate.
Each item contains a picture or silhouette of the couple.
The merchandise can be found at the shop between The Tea Caddy and the Queen’s Table.
The Royal Wedding will take place Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in England.
