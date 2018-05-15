Have you ever wanted to be a contestant on a game show? Well, this weekend could be your chance.

'Deal or No Deal' holding open casting call at Universal Orlando

May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Episodes will be taped at Universal

"Deal or No Deal" will hold an open casting call at Universal Orlando on May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Universal CityWalk's Soundstage 19.

The show, which originally ran on NBC from 2005 to 2009, was recently revived by CNBC with Howie Mandel set to return as host.

The popular game show pitted contestants against a banker as they tried their hand at winning $1 million.

The new show will be taped at Universal Orlando and include 30 one-hour-long episodes, which will debut later this year.

Starting in July, guests at the theme park will have a chance to be part of the studio audience. Details will be announced later, according to Universal.

In the meantime, two other casting calls will be held in Florida:

Jacksonville on May 16

River City Brewing Company, 835 Museum Circle

2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Miami on May 20

Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Those interested in competing but unable to make an in-person casting call, can apply online at dealornodeal.castingcrane.com.