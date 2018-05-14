ORLANDO, Fla. -- Minnie Van drivers can now join a Disney World labor union.

A National Labor Relations Board official made the ruling last week.

David Cohen, the regional director in Tampa, rejected claims by Walt Disney Park & Resorts that about 60 drivers who drive the polka-dotted vans were ineligible to be represented by the union.

Previously, Disney argued that the drivers could not join the union because the Teamsters had waived their right to represent any workers not mentioned in its five-year contract, the Associated Press reported.

Minnie Van drivers are Disney World employees who drive guests around the resort as part of a service accessed using the Lyft app. The service costs $20 per trip.

Disney World recently expanded the service to all of its on-property hotels.

Teamsters local is part of the Service Trades Council which includes five other unions. The council represents around 38,000 employees at Disney World.

Spokespeople for Disney World did not immediately return request for comment.