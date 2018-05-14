Superheroes unite!

  • Madame Tussauds Orlando adding Justice League exhibit
  • MegaCon offering attendees special sneak peek
  • Special event will take place May 24, ticket required

Madame Tussauds Orlando is bringing the heroes of the Justice League to a new interactive exhibit.

Justice League: A Call for Heroes will feature wax figures of Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman.

The new exhibit is set to debut May 25. However, MegaCon Orlando is partnering with the I-Drive attraction to give convention attendees an exclusive sneak peek.

The Wonder Woman figure will be unveiled May 24 at the Orange County Convention Center at 2 p.m. She’ll then be moved to the Justice League exhibit for a private event from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Fans can attend the event by purchasing a special ticket for $29.95. The ticket includes admission to ICON Orlando and MegaCon’s cosplay kick-off party at nearby Sugar Factory Orlando.

MegaCon Orlando takes place May 24-27 at the Orange County Convention Center.

For more information about the event or the convention, visit megaconorlando.com.