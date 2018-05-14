Superheroes unite!

Madame Tussauds Orlando adding Justice League exhibit

MegaCon offering attendees special sneak peek

Special event will take place May 24, ticket required

Madame Tussauds Orlando is bringing the heroes of the Justice League to a new interactive exhibit.

Justice League: A Call for Heroes will feature wax figures of Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman.

The new exhibit is set to debut May 25. However, MegaCon Orlando is partnering with the I-Drive attraction to give convention attendees an exclusive sneak peek.

The Wonder Woman figure will be unveiled May 24 at the Orange County Convention Center at 2 p.m. She’ll then be moved to the Justice League exhibit for a private event from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Fans can attend the event by purchasing a special ticket for $29.95. The ticket includes admission to ICON Orlando and MegaCon’s cosplay kick-off party at nearby Sugar Factory Orlando.

MegaCon Orlando takes place May 24-27 at the Orange County Convention Center.

For more information about the event or the convention, visit megaconorlando.com.