Madame Tussauds Orlando is bringing the heroes of the Justice League to a new interactive exhibit.
Justice League: A Call for Heroes will feature wax figures of Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman.
The new exhibit is set to debut May 25. However, MegaCon Orlando is partnering with the I-Drive attraction to give convention attendees an exclusive sneak peek.
The Wonder Woman figure will be unveiled May 24 at the Orange County Convention Center at 2 p.m. She’ll then be moved to the Justice League exhibit for a private event from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Fans can attend the event by purchasing a special ticket for $29.95. The ticket includes admission to ICON Orlando and MegaCon’s cosplay kick-off party at nearby Sugar Factory Orlando.
MegaCon Orlando takes place May 24-27 at the Orange County Convention Center.
For more information about the event or the convention, visit megaconorlando.com.