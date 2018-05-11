ORLANDO, Fla. — A new family raft slide is set to open at SeaWorld's Aquatica this weekend.

Ray Rush opens Saturday at Aquatica

Family raft ride that's 60 feet tall

1 of 2 new water rides opening at SeaWorld parks

We got a sneak peak of the new Ray Rush on Friday, ahead of its grand opening.

At the beginning of the ride you and your raft will be launched from water jets before twisting your way into a colossal water sphere -- and eventually diving into giant manta wings.

Then you rock back and forth in a giant water sphere before diving into an open-air half pipe.

The attraction is 60 feet tall and is set to open on Saturday.

Ray Rush is not the only water ride opening at one of SeaWorld's Orlando parks this year. Infinity Falls, a river raft ride with the tallest drop of its kind, is expected to open sometime this summer at SeaWorld.