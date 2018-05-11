ORLANDO, Fla. -- A fire-breathing dragon float at Walt Disney World caught fire Friday afternoon, Disney officials confirmed.

Float catches fire during parade at Magic Kingdom

Maleficent-themed float features fire-breathing dragon

No one was hurt, Disney officials said

The incident happened in front of the Hall of Presidents in the Magic Kingdom. The dragon, which shoots fire from its nose, is on the Maleficent float.

Officials "took very quick action and cleared the area," Disney said.

The fire is out, and there were no injuries to visitors or staff, officials said.