WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Legoland Florida is bringing the world of "The Lego Movie" to life with a new immersive area.

New area coming to Legoland Florida in early 2019

The Lego Movie World to feature 3 new attractions

Quest for Chi, a boat ride, will close May 29 to make room

The Lego Movie World will debut spring 2019, the theme park announced Thursday.

It will put guests "right in the middle of Bricksburg" where the character Emmet lives.

The Lego Movie World will feature three new attractions, character meet-and-greets and a themed play area.

"The sights and sounds will be fully immersive bringing 'The Lego Movie' franchise to life in a way that only a Legoland Park could," said Rex Jackson, general manager of Legoland Florida. "We know kids come from all over the world to meet the stars of 'The Lego Movie' and we can't wait to see their faces light up as they interact within the imaginative world of Bricksburg."

The Quest for Chi, an interactive boat ride, will close May 29 and reopen in 2019 as the new area's main attraction.

The Lego Movie World is the largest investment by Legoland Florida since the park opened in 2011.