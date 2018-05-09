New raptor coming to Universal's Raptor Encounter

The Raptor Encounter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure is getting a new addition.
A raptor from the upcoming “Jurassic World” films will debut at the attraction this summer.
The news was shared inside Universal Orlando’s annual passholder newsletter.
The new raptor will be “prowling around the enclosure, waiting to meet you,” reads a blurb in the newsletter. The encounter, which is located between Jurassic Park Discovery Center and Camp Jurassic, features an animatronic raptor inside an “electrified” enclosure. Guests can interact with the raptor as well as take picture.
No other details were shared about the new raptor.
The announcement comes as Universal Pictures prepares to release “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
The sequel to 2015’s “Jurassic World” hits theaters June 22.
