ORLANDO, Fla. -- In case you haven’t heard, a space-themed restaurant is coming to Disney World’s Epcot.
- Epcot getting a space-themed restaurant
- It will be built between Mission: Space and Test Track
- Official opening date not revealed
The project was officially announced at last year's D23 Expo.
The restaurant will offer guests "spectacular views" of space, according to Disney.
"We know our guests love dining at Epcot -- and the restaurants really are out of this world," Walt Disney Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald said at the time. "Now we're about to create one that takes that literally."
On Wednesday, Disney revealed the location of the new restaurant.
It will be built in a newly-developed area between Mission: Space and Test Track, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.
An opening date was not shared.
The new restaurant will be operated by the Patina Restaurant Group, which has several restaurants at Disney World such as Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs and Via Napoli Ristorante Pizzeria in Epcot.
