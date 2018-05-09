ORLANDO, Fla. -- Walt Disney World appears to be getting ready for another project near the Magic Kingdom.

New permit filed for project near Magic Kingdom

Connected to another project at former River Country site

Many are speculating project is a new resort

A permit filed Monday for project "Stolport Stockpile" seeks to use a 30-acre site south of the theme park for temporarily stockpiling fill.

Documents included in the filing show it appears related to Disney's "Project 89." Permits for that project were filed in March and called for "geotechnical work" at the site of Disney's former River Country water park.

No one knows what Disney plans to build there. However, many fans are speculating that it potentially could be a new resort, possibly a Disney Vacation Club property.

Disney hasn't shared any details about what either project is for.

With several attractions planned in the coming years, it would make sense for a new resort. A Tron coaster is planned for Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland. Over at Epcot, new rides based on Guardians of the Galaxy and Ratatouille are under construction.

In 2019, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Next month, the theme park will welcome Toy Story Land.