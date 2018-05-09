Toy Story Mania at Disney's Hollywood Studios will close for a whole week next month in preparation of the upcoming Toy Story Land.

The attraction will be unavailable June 11-18, according to Disney. It’s expected to reopen June 19.

The closure comes as work is completed on the attraction's new queue and entrance.

Toy Story Mania’s new entrance and exit will be located in the new land. Currently, both are located in the park's Pixar Place area.

When Toy Story Land opens, guests will "shrink" to the size of a toy and explore Andy's backyard.

In addition to Toy Story Mania, the new land will feature two new attractions--a family-friendly roller coaster called Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers.

Toy Story Land is set to officially open on June 30.